C

hester, Andover, Cavendish and Baltimore residents are being encouraged to assemble along the Green and Main Street in Chester by 11:30 a.m. Friday morning to cheer on Green Mountain High’s seniors as they participate in a parade on their way to graduation ceremonies that will begin at 1 p.m. at the school.

The parade, organized by Chester resident Elizabeth Casey, will begin with students gathering in their cars at the Pinnacle, where they can decorate their cars with balloons, window markers, signs and banners. Beginning around 11:45, they will be escorted through town by Chester Police and the Fire Department.

Casey, who doesn’t have a child in high school, said she decided to organize the parade because neighbors who are graduating have been disappointed at the turn of events caused by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, “and I didn’t want them to miss out.”

She added that she has received lots of donations of decorations from the community and hopes that many people turn out Friday morning — all while wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing of 6 feet. If you’d like to donate to the decorating or have questions, call Casey at 518-778-2460.