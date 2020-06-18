GM grads to parade through town on Friday Residents encouraged to turn out to cheer on GM seniors
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 18, 2020 | Comments 0
The parade, organized by Chester resident Elizabeth Casey, will begin with students gathering in their cars at the Pinnacle, where they can decorate their cars with balloons, window markers, signs and banners. Beginning around 11:45, they will be escorted through town by Chester Police and the Fire Department.
Casey, who doesn’t have a child in high school, said she decided to organize the parade because neighbors who are graduating have been disappointed at the turn of events caused by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, “and I didn’t want them to miss out.”
She added that she has received lots of donations of decorations from the community and hopes that many people turn out Friday morning — all while wearing masks and practicing safe social distancing of 6 feet. If you’d like to donate to the decorating or have questions, call Casey at 518-778-2460.
Filed Under: 2020 Green Mountain High Graduates • Covid 19 Coverage • Education • Education News • Latest News
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.