Telegraph video celebrates GM Class of 2020

everal months ago we at The Chester Telegraph began thinking about ways we could help celebrate the Class of 2020. Two ideas that rose to the top – the Virtual Graduation Walk and Gallery and a video of class members celebrating their milestone.

But in a moment of distancing how do you produce a video? Enter the Terrigenous drone. Scott Wunderle, Chester resident and owner of Terrigenous Landscape Architecture and drone master, agreed to loan us the use of his video drone and his son Tuckerman Wunderle signed on to shoot and edit the video.

With the help of Green Mountain staff — Principal Lauren Fierman, Associate Principal Mike Ripley, Guidance Director Pam O’Neil and Becky Bushy, senior class advisor, every senior was given the opportunity to schedule a time for Tuck to record them doing anything from waving to tossing their graduation caps to…well, we don’t want to give anything away. Twenty one students responded and Tuck did a terrific job. Thanks to everyone who participated and made the video possible. We hope you enjoy it.