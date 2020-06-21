Truck hauling new, empty nuclear storage cask crashes in Andover.

By Shawn Cunningham

truck carrying a new, empty storage cask for nuclear fuel rods bound for Vermont Yankee in Vernon crashed just before 10 a.m. on Friday in Andover, leading to a two-day recovery effort.

According to Vermont State Police, the east-bound truck rolled over on Route 11 near Middletown Road, closing the road for several hours on Friday and Saturday, with workers returning to finish the recovery on Saturday. The driver was not injured in the crash and there were no fluid leaks, State Police said.

According to Scott Reed of Reed Truck Services, which took part in the recovery of the truck and its cargo, it appeared that the driver had slowed the vehicle down for the road construction area where cones made the lane too narrow for the truck. As the driver moved over in his lane, his wheels ran onto the loamy disturbed earth on the shoulder and began to tip, Reed said.

“The load was top-heavy and it went over,” said Reed.

Unlike other State Police press releases, this one did not name the driver or give his city and state of residence and particulars about the truck. But photos taken on the scene show an 12-axle tractor-trailer combo pulled by a Miller Transfer tractor.

Miller Transfer headquartered in Rootstown, Ohio, specializes in “heavy haul” trucking. Calls to Miller Transfer on Sunday morning were not answered. Representatives of the company were on hand at the scene and a new tractor-trailer was brought overnight from Ohio to remove the cask.

Reed said the cargo was a new, empty 125,000-pound nuclear storage cask. The total weight of the rig and cargo was approximately 210,000 pounds — or 105 tons.

On Saturday morning, Central Mass Crane Service brought its largest model — a 450-ton crane that needed seven tractor-trailers of equipment to assemble — through Chester on the way to the wreck. Assembling the crane took two and a half hours while engineers from Vermont Yankee were on hand to consult on the lifting.

“We were there about eight hours on Friday recovering the tractor trailer and then we returned on Saturday for another 14 hours,” said Reed.

“Everything went very smoothly,” said Reed who added that representatives of VTrans and Agency of Transportation were also on hand throughout. “There were a lot of moving parts but everyone knew what they were supposed to do.”

In addition to Reed and Central Mass Crane, Jamie Gregory Excavation, Renaud Brothers and Cappello Trucking worked on recovering the truck and cask and Green Mountain Power moved overhead lines.

This story will be updated when more information is available on Monday.