To the editor: Thanks to all for Family Center’s successful Empty Bowl Fundraiser

The Chester-Andover Family Center Empty Bowl Soup Take Out Fundraiser, held June 10, raised $4,000 to support its Financial Assistance and Food Shelf programs.

In addition to all who participated by reserving soup meals and making generous donations, we have many to acknowledge and thank.

Jess Holmes and Paul Frasca, chef-owners of the Country Girl Diner opened their doors and parking lot to host this event. Their soup donation and guidance every step of the way is very appreciated.

A big thank you to Melissa Howe of Endless Creations Pottery for her donation of bowls and her work to coordinate students and staff from Chester-Andover Elementary and Green Mountain High to get them painted and fired.

Thank you to the many cooks who created delicious soups: Christina Smith from Rowell’s Inn, Chef Jason Tostrup of The Free Range, Bonny Hudson from Smitty’s Chester Market, Jess Holmes and Paul Frasca of Country Girl Diner and Deb Brown of MacLaomainn’s. It is a testimony to our soup makers that we sold out of soup by 5:30 PM.

Thank you to Orchard Hill Breadworks for donating delicious bread.

We thank our dessert bakers: Southern Pie Café, Smitty’s Chester Market, the Karass Inn and our CAFC volunteer bakers. Special thanks to Frank Kelley for coordinating traffic control and Evan Parks for setting up live music with musicians Sam Creigh and Johnny O, who generously donated their time.

We will be back next year with the third annual Empty Bowl Dinner and vow to make it bigger and better than ever.

Stephanie Mahoney

President

Chester-Andover Family Center