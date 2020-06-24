College News

Julia Howard of Chester has been named to winter 2020 Dean’s List of Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, N.H. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Mary Turner of Chester, a Television-Radio major, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y.

Nicholas Ciufo of Ludlow graduated from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., during the college’s recent online conferral of degrees. Ciufo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science.

Samantha Mirra from Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the 2020 spring semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. Mirra is studying Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., for the spring 2020 semester.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester for earning High Honors. Kehoe is majoring in Earth Sciences.

Katrina Ewens of Londonderry for earning Honors. Ewens is majoring in Applied Animal Science.

Elizabeth Mackenzie of North Springfield for earning Highest Honors. Mackenzie is majoring in Zoology.

Carol Blum of Springfield for earning Highest Honors. Blum is majoring in Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems.

Students named to the Dean’s List must be enrolled in a full-time course load of at least 12 graded credits. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.