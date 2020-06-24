New staff at Grace Cottage, Mary Mitchell Miller

Pediatric Nurse Cynthia Howes of Chester joins Grace Cottage



race Cottage Family Health welcomes, Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Most recently employed at Just So Pediatrics in Brattleboro, Howes will begin seeing patients, babies through age 21, at Grace Cottage in mid-August.

A 1983 graduate of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Program at State University of New York in Syracuse, Howes received her Registered Nurse degree from New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Boston in 1980, and her Associate’s Degree in Nursing Science from Pine Manor Junior College in Newton, Mass.

“I am excited to join the team at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, where their focus is on promoting a healthy community,” said Howes. “I look forward to being part of the Grace Cottage team. I love providing parents the tools they need to feel confident raising their child, and guiding children and adolescents as they become healthy adults, physically and emotionally.”

Howes is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Vermont Nurse Practitioners Association. She and her husband, Jim Guerra, live in Chester; they have four grown children and three grandchildren. They enjoy bicycling, kayaking, fishing and gardening and, in the winter months, skiing and designing stained glass.

Grace Cottage Family Health is located at 185 Grafton Road in Townshend and offers family medicine, pediatrics, mental health and physical and occupational therapy among its services.

Chuck Sweetman of Landgrove joins Weston realty

Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate announces that Chuck Sweetman has joined the firm in the Weston office of owner/broker Claudia Harris and associate broker Kathy Snyder.

Sweetman and his wife Marion have lived in Landgrove for almost 20 years. He has served as teacher, coach, mentor and superintendent of the Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union, prior to retiring in 2010. He is a past chair of the Mountain Valley Medical Clinic and is a Justice of the Peace and Lister for Landgrove.

In this second career, Sweetman has specialized in the sale of single-family homes, condos and land in the area between Okemo, Magic, Bromley and Stratton.

Sweetman graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor’s, earned a master’s at Wesleyan University and a sixth year degree from Fairfield University.