August Celebration of Life for Patricia Larson of Chester
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Patricia C. Larson of Chester peacefully passed away in April with her family at her side. She was 89.
The family invites you to her Celebration of Life, a memorial service to be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery at 893 High St., in Chester at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
A gathering and light brunch will follow the service.
