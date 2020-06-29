June 30, 2020: Chester Telegraph celebrates Class of 2020.
August Celebration of Life for Patricia Larson of Chester

Patricia C. Larson of Chester peacefully passed away in April with her family at her side. She was 89.

The family invites you to her Celebration of Life, a memorial service to be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery at 893 High St., in Chester at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

A gathering and light brunch will follow the service.

 

 

