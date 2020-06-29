Chester Chatter: A time to get organized

By Ruthie Douglas

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

top everyone. Take a minute and don’t make comparisons between the Depression and how we are living right now.

Back in the 1930s, many people didn’t have a telephone, a radio or a car. This year as we have been told to stay at home, we at least have our TVs, cellphones, computers, radios and videogames. We can go for walks, ride bikes and play games with our family.

The rules of governing us under the coronavirus will be changing some more.

Still we need be somewhat careful. Many, during our stay at home time, have learned things. We have come to enjoy our homes and our family members more.

My home has never been cleaner and my closets and cupboards never more organized. The one thing I miss a lot is seeing and laughing with my friends.

Scene and heard

o sad to learn of the death of. His family ran Gould’s Market for years and were involved in town events. Today I am thinking of

Get well soon to one swell nurse at Springfield Health and Rehab, Mary Coonradt. Mary made me an adult bib when I was there and so I think about her every day.

We are having a great time on Zoom talking to my nephews Mike Mansur of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kim Mack of Dallas, Texas.

The crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd! It is softball season once again and I am happy. It makes me happy to see folks having such a good time.

Bill Ackerman, who lived in Chester and moved to Arizona, has lost his battle with cancer and recently died. Bill worked on rebuilding our farm house after the fire with Buddy Behrendt.

Next week, we’ll publish a schedule of the Green Mountain Soft Ball League.

Remember that fireworks will be held at dusk on Friday, July 3 at the Chester American Legion on Route 103 South.