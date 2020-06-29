Chester Select Board agenda for July 1
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 both at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. Town Hall attendance is limited to 25 people.
To access the meeting through Zoom click https://zoom.us/join
use Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or click
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210
1. Approve Minutes from the June 17, 2020 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business/Last Meeting
4. COVID-19 UPDATE
5. Police Policies & Procedures Review
6. Chester Community Greenhouse presentation
7. Appoint Trustee for Whiting Library; Cathy Hasbrouck
8. Approve application for Cultural Facilities Grant; Town Hall Sound System
9. Set Tax Rate; if received from state
10. Sign Cemetery Deeds
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
