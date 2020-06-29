June 28, 2020: Chester Telegraph celebrates Class of 2020.
One of a kind commencement.
Truck hauling new, empty nuclear storage cask crashes in Andover.
A complex equation: State issues rules that are not negotiable.  
Derry board ponders burn ordinance, punts racial justice resolution to Town Meeting Day.
Op-Ed: My alma mater needs to teach about racism.

Chester Select Board agenda for July 1

| Jun 29, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 both at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. Town Hall attendance is limited to 25 people.

To access the meeting through Zoom click https://zoom.us/join
use Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or  click
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210

1. Approve Minutes from the June 17, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. COVID-19 UPDATE

5. Police Policies & Procedures Review

6. Chester Community Greenhouse presentation

7. Appoint Trustee for Whiting Library; Cathy Hasbrouck

8. Approve application for Cultural Facilities Grant; Town Hall Sound System

9. Set Tax Rate; if received from state

10. Sign Cemetery Deeds

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.