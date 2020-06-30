Grace Cottage to hold 70th Fair Day virtually

G

race Cottage Hospital’s 70th Annual Hospital Fair Day is going virtual this year as it seeks to raise $34,800 for technologically advanced hospital beds that will provide increased comfort and safety for patients and nurses.

Donations of new or used items of high value including jewelry, cars, trucks, snowmobiles, ATVs, motorcycles, and boats are greatly appreciated; call Andrea, C.J. or Charma at 802-365-9109. Selected items will be auctioned off at this website, with viewing beginning on July 27. These donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

Hardcover books are being accepted in Townshend by appointment only. These will not be auctioned, but will be sold to an artist for a project. Call Book Booth chairperson Ann Allbee at 802-365-7213 to schedule an appointment for drop-off of hardcover books.

Any area artists and craftspeople who would like to donate their works in support of Grace Cottage are encouraged to call Art Show chairperson Lauri Miner at 802-365-4194.

For more information about Hospital Fair Day, click here or call Fair Day chairperson Eileen Fahey at 802-365-4030.