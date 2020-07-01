Chester Planning Commission agenda for July 6
Shawn Cunningham | Jul 01, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday July 6, 2020. Below is its agenda.
It will be held via Zoom. To attend by phone, call (646) 558 8656 and enter the Meeting ID: 810 2925 6359 #
To attend online go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359
- Review minutes from the June 15, 2020 meeting
- Citizens Comments
- Review Action Item list (Old Business).
- Complete review of road and driveway standards for new bylaws
- Check-in on list of Significant Changes
- Discuss table 4-01 of new bylaws and materials distributed by our Zoning Administrator as a map for evaluating permit applications.
- Discuss agenda for next meeting (New Business)
- Set date for next meeting.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.