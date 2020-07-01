July 1, 2020: S. Vermont in ‘crazy’ real estate sales boom.
Chester Planning Commission agenda for July 6

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday July 6, 2020. Below is its agenda.

It will be held via Zoom. To attend by phone, call (646) 558 8656 and enter the Meeting ID: ​810 2925 6359 #

To attend online go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

  1. Review minutes from the June 15, 2020 meeting
  2. Citizens Comments
  3. Review Action Item list (Old Business).
  4. Complete review of road and driveway standards for new bylaws
  5. Check-in on list of Significant Changes
  6. Discuss table 4-01 of new bylaws and materials distributed by our Zoning Administrator as a map for evaluating permit applications.
  7. Discuss agenda for next meeting (New Business)
  8. Set date for next meeting.
