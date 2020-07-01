College News

Holly Landon of Chester was honored as the Sports Medicine Booster Club Student Trainer of the Year during the Department of Athletics achievement awards at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. She was among those recognized by the Elmira College Department of Athletics for the achievements made by its student-athletes and staff members throughout the 2019-2020 academic year. Students and staff were honored during the 50th Annual Athletics Award Banquet, held virtually through web stories and a multi-day social media campaign from May 18 to May 21.

Alexia White of Chester, an interdisciplinary liberal studies major, has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University, located in Harrisonburg, Va., for the spring 2020 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Taylor Humphrey of West Townshend has been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 with no D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the Dean’s List.

The following students have been named to the spring 2020 President’s List at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Leah M. Godin of Springfield is a senior who is currently enrolled in the Associate of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Joshua L. Hoy of Springfield is a senior who is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.

Lillianna Faith Moore of Springfield is a senior who is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.