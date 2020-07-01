Daire Gibney earns two real estate certifications; One Credit Union named best in Vermont

Gibney earns Real Estate Negotiation, Seller Rep certifications

D

aire Gibney with Barrett & Valley Associates Inc., a local family-owned real estate firm, has been awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert certification, the premier negotiation credential in the country.

He also simultaneously obtained the Seller Representation Specialist designation. Both the RENE and the SRS are conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute and are official certifications of the National Association of Realtors.

Gibney, of Chester, joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the RENE and SRS certifications. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation techniques as well as seller presentation and must have achieved significant seller representation experience and expertise at the time of credentialing. Participants must and subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics.

Gibney said, “One of the many exciting things about real estate is the constant education and learning one undergoes every day. I’m always excited to learn new tools and techniques that help me more effectively represent my sellers and buyers.”

Forbes names One Credit Union best in Vermont

F

orbes announced that One Credit Union has been named Best-In-State Credit Union for Vermont. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce its third annual look at the Best Credit Unions in Each State.

Consumers were asked 20 questions about their financial dealings. Credit Unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five sub-dimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice).

With the economy in turmoil after the outbreak of the coronavirus, credit unions across the country have been forced to step up their game. Credit unions are mainstays in American life, offering low-cost financial products and personalized customer service.

CEO Brett Smith was delighted with the news, “I share this award with the entire team. They shine so bright every day – even throughout these crazy pandemic days – always working in the member’s best interest. At One CU “Together, We’re One” is much more than a tagline. It is our way of life. We’re honored and humbled.”