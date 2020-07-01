July 1, 2020: S. Vermont in ‘crazy’ real estate sales boom.
The stolen sign is similar to this.

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in recovering a speed sign stolen in Peru.

According to a VSP press release, between June 23 and June 30 a Decatur solar-powered speed sign was stolen from Vermont Route 11 near the Bromley Market.

The speed sign is described as white in color, metal and approximately 30″ x 30″. It belongs to the State of Vermont Department of Public Safety. The theft is considered grand larceny

Anyone with information concerning the theft or location of the equipment is asked to call Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.

 

