Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 6
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 03, 2020 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will hold its meetings at 6 p.m. Monday, July 6 through Zoom. To access the meeting remotely: Via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84524719864
Via telephone: (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 845 2471 9864
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of June 15, 2020
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Emergency Management Director – Purchase of basic supplies for Town sheltering; c. Town Health Officer – Discussion of shared Health Officer services with another town
8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Consider improvements to legal trail #2 at the end of Under the Mountain Road; c. Derry Woods Road Culvert Project – Construction inspection services; d. Review Bids and award contract for FY2021 Winter sand; e. Discuss tree removal on Thompsonburg Road
10. Old Business
a. Discuss posting signs regarding dog ordinance; b. Town of Londonderry membership in the Deerfield Valley Communication Union District and appointment Town representatives; c. Consider bids for sale of mower deck;
d. Adopt Ordinance on Regulating the Disposal of Solid Waste through Open Burning
11. New Business: a. Consider proposal for Town Hall building envelope audit, and authorize use of Town
Building Reserve Fund; b. Discuss public availability of Forest Fire Warden
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News • Londonderry Select Board Agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.