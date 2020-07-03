Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 6

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will hold its meetings at 6 p.m. Monday, July 6 through Zoom. To access the meeting remotely: Via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84524719864

Via telephone: (929) 205-6099; Meeting ID: 845 2471 9864

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of June 15, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Emergency Management Director – Purchase of basic supplies for Town sheltering; c. Town Health Officer – Discussion of shared Health Officer services with another town

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Consider improvements to legal trail #2 at the end of Under the Mountain Road; c. Derry Woods Road Culvert Project – Construction inspection services; d. Review Bids and award contract for FY2021 Winter sand; e. Discuss tree removal on Thompsonburg Road

10. Old Business

a. Discuss posting signs regarding dog ordinance; b. Town of Londonderry membership in the Deerfield Valley Communication Union District and appointment Town representatives; c. Consider bids for sale of mower deck;

d. Adopt Ordinance on Regulating the Disposal of Solid Waste through Open Burning

11. New Business: a. Consider proposal for Town Hall building envelope audit, and authorize use of Town

Building Reserve Fund; b. Discuss public availability of Forest Fire Warden

12. Adjourn