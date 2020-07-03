VSP investigate Londonderry burglary

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police are investigating a recent burglary in the Pierce Ridge Road area of Londonderry.

According to a VSP press release, sometime between June 16 and July 3, someone forced entry into the locked residence of Luke Spiess of Griswold, Conn. and stole a 9mm handgun. Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Pierce Ridge Road to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-254-2382 and refer to case # 20B102994.