Andover Select Board agenda for July 13

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13 in person with proper distancing at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the June 22nd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Set Municipal tax rate for FY 2020/2021

B. ATVs on town roads

6. Old Business:

A. Lovejoy Brook Farm – to include discussion about dog incident

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 07/27/2020, 6:30 p.m.

