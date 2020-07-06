Andover Select Board agenda for July 13
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13 in person with proper distancing at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the June 22nd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Set Municipal tax rate for FY 2020/2021
B. ATVs on town roads
6. Old Business:
A. Lovejoy Brook Farm – to include discussion about dog incident
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 07/27/2020, 6:30 p.m.
