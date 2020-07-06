Chester Chatter: My not-so-older sister

By Ruthie Douglas

y sister Marie and I were what is known as Irish twins. We were 10 months apart as well as being born in the same year.

That meant that we started 1st grade together. But still, Marie was my big sister who helped me climb out of my playpen. She woke me up from a nap and helped me climb out of the crib to come play with her.

As we grew up, it was clear that Marie was quiet while I made mischief and a lot of noise. However, Marie was pretty and I was just, well, plain. We walked to school and I would hold tight to her hand. You would have thought that she was quiet a bit older than me since I was so much shorter.

It was a great comfort to have her as my sister. We slept in a big bed together. Years sped by and I became popular with the boys simply because they wanted me to introduce them to Marie.

As married grown women, we lived far apart — at one point she lived in Alaska for five years — but we always stayed in touch.

Marie died a while ago. And every holiday I miss her the most.

Scene and heard

tournament of eight Vermont softball teams was held at the Green Mountain Softball Field on a recent weekend.

Happy birthday to Kim Farrar and her hubby Alan, celebrating just a few days later.

Alex Bolaski and girlfriend Kathryn of Greenfield, Mass., spent the weekend with his parents Joe and Jean Bolaski in Springfield.

Members of American Legion Post 67 are glad Covid-19 rules have been lifted a bit so that they can enjoy their clubhouse once again.

Chester may be a small town, but it knows how to celebrate the birth of our country. Fireworks lit up the skies above the Green Mountain Softball Field on Friday night. We had a front row seat from my patio. The fireworks display was super.

What’s up, Doc? Bugs Bunny has turned 80 years old. In 2000, he was named the No. 1 Cartoon Character of all Times.