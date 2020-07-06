GMUSD Finance Committee agenda for July 9

July 6, 2020: S. Vermont in ‘crazy’ real estate sales boom.
The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting by Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. To attend the meeting, click here.

To access by phone, call 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS: a. Board budget priorities

V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. TBD

VI. ADJOURNMENT

