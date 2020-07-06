GMUSD Finance Committee agenda for July 9
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 06, 2020 | Comments 0
The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting by Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. To attend the meeting, click here.
To access by phone, call 646-876-9923.
Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. NEW BUSINESS: a. Board budget priorities
V. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. TBD
VI. ADJOURNMENT
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.