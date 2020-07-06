July 6, 2020: S. Vermont in ‘crazy’ real estate sales boom.
Special Chester Select Board meeting for July 13

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13 via Zoom.  Please click this link to find out how to access this Zoom meeting.

1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

2. Set Tax Rate

3. Adjourn

