Chester Development Review Board agenda for July 13

The Development Review Board for the town of Chester will hold a site visit at 5:15 p.m., Monday, July 13 at 1482 Quarry Road prior to its public meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom at 6 p.m.

The in-person meeting will be limited to the first 25 people, which includes DRB members and staff.

You will be able find information by clicking here to enter the meeting through Zoom.

Below is the DRB agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the June 22nd meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Kapp Preliminary Plat Review application (# 553)

5) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters