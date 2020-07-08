Telegraph Poll: On the GM Chieftain mascot
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 08, 2020 | Comments 3
The Green Mountain Chieftain mascot has been much revered since the founding of the high school in the 1970s. It has also been criticized for racist imagery. Is this the right time to replace the Chieftain with another, less-controversial mascot? Take the Telegraph Poll below, then if you’d like to make a civil comment, please do so in the Comments section below the poll. Be sure to include a first name or initial and your last name. Comments without a valid name will be deleted. Thank you.
I am so grateful to see this issue finally being discussed in Chester. While I understand the commitment to tradition, I want everyone to know although you might not see it in our little bubble here – this mascot is culturally insensitive, and frankly offensive. I encourage everyone to research the relationship Vermont and the rest of the country has had with our Abenaki and other Indigenous Populations. As someone who has lived and worked within the Native American community, I implore you to consider adopting a mascot that is more representative of the spirit and population of our community.
Here things I ask you to consider as you vote.
This image was created by a white student, not anyone of Abenaki or other Native American descent. There are many wonderful Native American artists in the area who could be consulted on the use of these symbols and images, or who could be hired to create one.
The school would not have to change the name Chieftains necessarily – there are plenty of anglo chieftain images that could be adopted – look into Irish or Viking images that would be more representative of our population.
Do the students in the school know anything about the history of our Indigneous people in the US? As far as I know, Green Mountain does not have a Native American Studies program, and they do not donate money to any organizations that support Indigneous populations in our area? It would be a great thing to consider for the future. How many of our students can name more than 3 of the 572 recognized Native American tribes in America? How is this mascot an appropriate symbol of this student community?
I have heard from many of the students from your school who play sports and who are embarrassed by this mascot and who want to see it changed. Asking students from a primarily white school to walk around with tomahawks on their sweatshirts in 2020 is just not OK. This type of mascot also leads to students saying “scalp em” and other racist things during sporting events. As an educator, I hope you will consider that this could be such a wonderful learning experience for the students of our community. It is a lesson in civics, and in how a community can make a positive change. As a school, it would be an important symbolic gesture of growth that shows a commitment to evolve with the rest of the country. Nothing that can be considered racially insensitive should be part of our public school or community. I personally would not send my kids to Green Mountain High School because of this offensive mascot. Please make this important change that shows Green Mountain is willing to grow and respond to the call for change and for eliminating language and symbols that help to uphold racially insensitive stereotypes. The community of Chester and its students deserve a mascot that they can be proud of. It’s time to let go of old traditions that are not representative of a new and more enlightened youth. Thank you!
I feel, if anything, the Chieftain mascot honors native Americans. Look at all we have taken away from them through out the whole USA, how we have treated them. It is despicable! This will honor Vermont’s native American history. Leave it alone.
While I understand the allegiance that alumni and students have to this mascot, it is but a symbol. Even if it brings memories and pride to us Chieftans, I look at it somewhat differently. What memories and sense of pride does it bring to others? As we live in a time of heightened sensitivity to all backgrounds, races, and ethnicities, I believe we can unite around a more inclusive mascot. Since our school district now includes many locales that once had their own schools, I’d suggest a mascot representing the teaming of talent we have created today. Also, A Facebook vote on any idea of change usually is not representative of everyone. This is why we have leaders and decision-makers employed by our school system. Trust them in listening sessions and getting involvement from all portions of our district.