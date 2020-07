Telegraph Poll: On the GM Chieftain mascot.

T

he Green Mountain Chieftain mascot has been much revered since the founding of the high school in the 1970s. It has also been criticized for racist imagery. Is this the right time to replace the Chieftain with another, less-controversial mascot? Take the Telegraph Poll below, then if you’d like to make a civil comment, please do so in the Comments section below the poll. Be sure to include a first name or initial and your last name. Comments without a valid name will be deleted. Thank you.