GM Unified School District Board agenda for July 16

The Green Mountain Unified School Board of Directors will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 via Zoom. To access Zoom click here or phone 646-876-9923

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. June 18, 2020 Regular Meeting

IV. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. COMMITTEE REPORT: a. Policy Committee: Electronic Communication Policy; b. Building Committee Update; c. RVTC Report

VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: a. Superintendent’s Report

VIII. OLD BUSINESS:

IX. NEW BUSINESS: a. Recommendation for Hire; b. Financial Update; c. Reentry Plan; d. In-Person Meeting forum

X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XI. NEXT MEETING DATES:

a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: August 20 , 2020 via Zoom

XII. ADJOURNMENT