Chester Select Board agenda for July 15
The Chester Select Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. To access Zoom https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210
Below is the board’s agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the July 1, 2020 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business/Last Meeting
4. Financial Review
5. Balance Sheet Discussion; Ron Smith
6. Reserve Fund Policy; Ron Smith
7. Entertainment Permit; P&Js Country Kitchen
8. Liquor License; Fullerton Inn
9. Sign Loan Documents: Backhoe Loan; Paving Loan; Dump Truck Loan
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
