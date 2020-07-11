July 10, 2020: S. Derry and Jamaica hit with anti-BLM graffiti.
Chester Select Board agenda for July 15

The Chester Select Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. To access Zoom https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210  or
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the July 1, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. Financial Review

5. Balance Sheet Discussion; Ron Smith

6. Reserve Fund Policy; Ron Smith

7. Entertainment Permit; P&Js Country Kitchen

8. Liquor License; Fullerton Inn

9. Sign Loan Documents: Backhoe Loan; Paving Loan; Dump Truck Loan

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn

