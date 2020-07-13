Chester Chatter: A softball league of our own

By Ruthie Douglas

he Green Mountain Softball League is celebrating 41 years of playing on its field off Route 103 in Chester. It all started in Londonderry with an idea from a few young boys.

Alan Benson of Weston helped get everything started. Neil MacKenzie of Chester donated funds to help. Warren Garoni, who was retired and bored, jumped in to help with many ideas.

Ten acres of land were purchased behind what is now the Stone House Antiques Center. Many town folks helped with donations, especially for the purchase of fencing. And some people came with bulldozers and other large equipment to get the fields laid out.

Slowly but surely things began to take shape and for some of us, it looked like Fenway Park.

A flag pole was installed and a small building was moved to the property to become the concession stand, which I ran for about 10 years. And I met so many really nice people.

Because the field is privately owned, some rules are relaxed, so many people camp out during tournaments.

But Tropical Storm Irene made a mess of everything. However things are getting back in shape. Stop by sometime and watch a ballgame.

Scene and heard

merican Legion Auxiliary Unit 67 met for the very first time since having to follow the rules to mitigate Covid-19, meeting at the Legion Hall on Tuesday. The ladies voted to hold a raffle of a meat box to raise money for a new computer.

Get well wishes to Legionnaire Dick Farmer.

Donna Whitney enjoyed a nice visit with her daughter Corey Riendeau of Virginia.

Sympathy to sisters Elaine Stone and Linda Stowell on the death of their brother-in-law Richie Wyman, who a coach for many years at Springfield High.



It is sad to say goodbye to Bret and Nancy Rugg of the Fullerton Inn. The hardworking couple have provided the community a great place to gather. Happy retirement.

Happy birthday to Dr. Lily Hughes of Fairbanks, Alaska, my granddaughter who just turned 35. Also happy birthday to my grandson Alex Bolaski, who is turning 33.

Sympathy to Dale Gould on the death of his wife Ellyn. Dale had lost his brother David several weeks ago.

The Kewpie Doll was created 111 years ago, in 1909, by Rose O’Neal.