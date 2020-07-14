Special Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 15
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 14, 2020 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 by Zoom. Meeting may be attended remotely by clicking here: Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 8 )
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Acknowledgement of inadvertent violation of VT Open Meeting Law [1 VSA 312(c)(3)]
4. Discuss possible Covid-19 exposure at Londonderry Town Office
5. Discuss ramifications of recent confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the town of Londonderry
6. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News • Londonderry Select Board Agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.