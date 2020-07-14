July 13, 2020: 18 Derry residents test positive for Covid; softball tourney crowds maskless in Chester.
Special Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 15

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 by Zoom. Meeting may be attended remotely by clicking here: Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 8 )

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Acknowledgement of inadvertent violation of VT Open Meeting Law [1 VSA 312(c)(3)]

4. Discuss possible Covid-19 exposure at Londonderry Town Office

5. Discuss ramifications of recent confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the town of Londonderry

6. Adjourn

