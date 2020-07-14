To the editor: Thrift Shop Donation Trailer filled

The Thrift Shop at the Chester-Andover Family Center will not be accepting donations until Saturday, Aug. 1.

Due to the generosity of the community and your patience during the Covid-19 shut down, we have been overwhelmed with Thrift Shop donations. Our Donation Trailer is FULL.

Volunteers will be working hard to process the donations already made to make room for your future donations. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to get this done.

If you would like to volunteer a few hours between now and Aug. 1 to help, stop in during Thrift Shop business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. You can also email us at cafc302@gmail.com or call and leave a message at 802-875-3236.

We are located at 908VT Route 103 S in Chester.

Thrift Shop Covid-19 Safety Protocols:

A limit of five customers are allowed in the store at one time.

Customers are required to wear a mask, sanitize hands prior to entering and maintain social distancing of 6 feet.

The bathroom and dressing room will not be available.

Kris Winnicke and Mariette Bock

CAFC Thrift Shop managers