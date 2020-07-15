After School summer camp closes temporarily out of caution

By Shawn Cunningham

A

n outdoor summer camp run by the After School program of the Green Mountain and Ludlow Mount Holly school districts has closed for the rest of this week after a parent reported that a child was running a temperature.

According to Go WILD camp director Venissa White, the child did not attend the camp this week and will be tested for Covid-19. The action, White wrote in an email to parents, was taken out of “an abundance of caution” in light of recent exposures in the area. The email made it clear no one at the camp has tested positive for coronavirus so far.

White went on to say that the camp would contact parents on Saturday to check on the health of their campers, and make a decision on Sunday whether or not to reopen on Monday. White said she wanted to get out ahead of the questions and that she has spent a lot of time answering and undoing rumors. She said that the program is trying to make sure every family has the tools they need to make decisions for their children.

The exposures White referred to in the email were at the Londonderry Town Office and the Chester municipal pool. Since then dozens of antigen tests of residents of the mountain towns including Londonderry have been positive for the virus. A pop up testing site is taking place in Londonderry today — July 15 — and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine has said his department will assess the need for more testing in the area.

The Go WILD (Wilderness Inspired Learning Daily) camp was designed to be conducted outdoors at a park in Ludlow, following the guidance of the Vermont Health Department and the Agency of Education. The programs are conducted in smaller groups with distancing and facial coverings as needed.