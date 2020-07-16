Obituary: Kianna Peters, 18, of Rutland

Kianna Peters, 18, of Rutland, a 2020 graduate of Black River High School, died July 9, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born Jan. 29, 2002, in Rutland.

Kianna loved to read, and was rarely seen without a book. She was considered quite the comedian everywhere she went and she always championed the underdog. She loved the ocean and water and could not wait for her yearly vacations with family and friends.

Her dream was to become a certified child care worker for small children. She started on that path by caring for her special needs cousin. She was employed at Washington Elms in Bennington.

Kianna was predeceased by her brother, Jonathan Peters, in February 2020. She is survived by her parents, Jesse and Angela Peters of Ludlow; her biological parents, Candie L. and John M.; her grandparents, Todd and Dorrie Yakunovitch of Proctor, Donna Peterson Abbott of Andover and Michael Burke of Fair Haven; her sister, Kassidy H. of Wallingford; various aunts, uncles and cousins, including her special aunts, Becky, Heidi, Renee and Krista.

She was so loved and the light of so many peoples’ lives. Due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of Kianna’s life at a later date. The family requests that donations may be made to Clifford Funeral Home to help with Kianna’s funeral expenses.