Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 20
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 17, 2020 | Comments 0
The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20 via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88984642430; Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 889 8464 2430
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of July 6, 2020 & July 12, 2020
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Town Treasurer – Set tax rate; c. Town Treasurer – Receive & review Treasurer’s internal financial control document [24 V.S.A. 872(c)]; d. Listers – Homestead penalties [32 VSA 5410(g)
8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates
10. Old Business: a. Ratification of Health Order requiring wearing of protective face masks; b. Review bids and award contract for heating oil delivery for Town facilities; c. Review proposed invitation to bid for Town Garage connection to the Town Office generator; d. Parks Board appointments; e. Platt Elevation Project – Consider approval of Acknowledgement of Conditions and Terms and Conditions documents
11. New Business: a. Auditor engagement letter – Sullivan, Powers & Co., Inc.
12. Adjourn
