Londonderry Select Board agenda for July 20

The Londonderry Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20 via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom, click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88984642430; Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 889 8464 2430

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of July 6, 2020 & July 12, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Town Treasurer – Set tax rate; c. Town Treasurer – Receive & review Treasurer’s internal financial control document [24 V.S.A. 872(c)]; d. Listers – Homestead penalties [32 VSA 5410(g)

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates

10. Old Business: a. Ratification of Health Order requiring wearing of protective face masks; b. Review bids and award contract for heating oil delivery for Town facilities; c. Review proposed invitation to bid for Town Garage connection to the Town Office generator; d. Parks Board appointments; e. Platt Elevation Project – Consider approval of Acknowledgement of Conditions and Terms and Conditions documents

11. New Business: a. Auditor engagement letter – Sullivan, Powers & Co., Inc.

12. Adjourn