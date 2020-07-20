Chester quilter among winners at Billings exhibit

L

inda Diak of Chester has been chosen as one of several winners of the Juror’s Choice Awards during the 34th Annual Quilt Exhibition of the Billings Farm & Museum, 69 Old River Road in Woodstock.

She and other winners were announced during the exhibit’s opening reception on Friday, July 17.

The Quilt Exhibition, which runs through Aug. 23 at Billings Farm, is a juried show, with each of the exhibition’s three jurors selecting a quilt they thought most deserving of recognition. Diak’s work Edgar was selected by juror Nola Forbes. Other winners include Judi Simon-Bouton of White River Junction, recognized for her quilt Square in a Square by juror Colleen O’Neil and Susan Damone Balch of Reading, chosen selected by juror Marti DelNevo for her quilt Salmo at Sea. The Billings Farm & Museum Staff Choice was awarded to Josette M. Jones of Windsor for her quilt Diamonds and Hearts in the Stars.

Of the inspiration for her piece, Diak said, “Edgar is an image I saw in my mind while I was working on another piece. I just knew I had to make him. I begin with a drawing and use that for placement of important details, i.e. eyes, beak, but otherwise I use the drawing as a general guide, not as a pattern per se.” And of course, because it was a raven, she named him after the writer who wrote The Raven, Edgar Allan Poe. “He looks like the raven – has the same attitude,” she added.

The Quilt Exhibition features a colorful display of textiles made by quilters in Windsor County, and a Challenge Quilt display crafted by the Delectable Mountain Quilt Guild of the Bethel region. The museum’s first Virtual Quilt Exhibition, which you can view by clicking here, features in-depth conversations with the quilters about their quilt-making process and a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibition and jurying process over the course of the exhibition.

Other area quilters in the exhibit are Barbara Windham, also of Chester, and former Chester residents Mara Novak and Diane Holme.

Whether visiting onsite or online, guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite quilt to receive the People’s Choice Award. Vote while visiting the Quilt Exhibition. Online voting begins on July 24. The People’s Choice will be announced on Friday, Aug. 14.

As of July 1, the state of Vermont is limiting the Billings Farm & Museum site to a maximum capacity of 225 people at one time. Face coverings must be worn by all guests over the age of 2 everywhere on the site, including the outdoors.