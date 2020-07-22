Andover Select Board agenda for July 27

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing in place. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the July 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Town-owned land – discussion

6. Old Business:

A. Lovejoy Brook Farm

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Open Winter Sand bids

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 08/10/2020, 6:30 p.m.