Chester Select Board special meeting for July 23
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 22, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. Town Hall is limited to 25 people. Click here for updated Zoom meeting information.
Below is the agenda.
1. Citizen Comments
2. Sign Amendment A, Guaranteed Maximum Price, for Emergency Services Building
3. Adjourn
