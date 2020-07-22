College News

Ian Kehoe of Chester, who is majoring in Game Production Management, has been named to the President’s List at Champlain College in Burlington for the spring 2020 semester. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

Kaya Mulligan of South Londonderry, who is majoring in Social Work, has been named to the Trustees’ List at Champlain College in Burlington for the spring 2020 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.