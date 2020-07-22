College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 22, 2020 | Comments 0
Ian Kehoe of Chester, who is majoring in Game Production Management, has been named to the President’s List at Champlain College in Burlington for the spring 2020 semester. Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.
Kaya Mulligan of South Londonderry, who is majoring in Social Work, has been named to the Trustees’ List at Champlain College in Burlington for the spring 2020 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.
The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2020 semester.
- Maygan Daly of Springfield, majoring in Health Care Administration
- Nathan Luman of Chester, majoring in Game Art & Animation and
- Joshua Sherman of Springfield, majoring in Computer Information Technology
