Missing Springfield man found dead in Chester

A Springfield man who went missing on July 18, 2020 was found dead yesterday afternoon off Route 103 north in Chester.

According to a Chester Police press release, at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 police were notified that a vehicle belonging to Robert Redfield, 55, had been seen on an access road to a hayfield off Route 103 near the intersection of Route 10. Police found Redfield’s body a short distance away.

The body was being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington on Friday for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Chester Police say the investigation is in its initial stages and they are receiving help from the Springfield Police Department. Police also say there is no indication to suggest a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Chester Police Department via the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Updates will be provided when additional information is available

  1. Cortney Slobodnjak says:
    July 24, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    To Alysia, Roberts widow….
    May you find peace during this heartbreaking time. May your community wrap around you as you go through an unthinkable event. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

