Londonderry woman dies in crash

A Londonderry woman has died as a result of an early afternoon motor vehicle crash in Salisbury, Vt.

According to a Vermont State Police Press release, Joan Dayton, 72 of Londonderry was a passenger in a car driven by Center Merrill, 77 also of Londonderry. Just after 1 p.m., Merrill and Dayton were traveling on Rt. 7 when a vehicle driven by Brian Davidson of New Haven collided with their vehicle at the intersection of West Salisbury Road.

Police said when they arrived at the crash Davidson was out of his vehicle with “multiple non-life threatening injuries.” Merrill, Dayton and Davidson were all taken to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Dayton died at the hospital.

The Salisbury Fire Department, Middlebury Rescue and Middlebury Police assisted with the crash which is under investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Trooper Craig Hanson at 802-388-4919.

