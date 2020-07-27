70th Grace Cottage Fair Auction through Monday

T

he 70th Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day will go on, with some of the traditional elements intact.

The first fair was held on Aug. 5, 1950, organized by the Grace Cottage Hospital Auxiliary, with a healthy mix of fun, fellowship, and fundraising that has been vital to sustaining the hospital’s patient care.

An auction, T-shirts and hats sales, the Birthday Parade, kids’ entertainment and gourmet food offerings are all online by clicking here.

The online auction runs now through 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Bid to win furniture, jewelry, art, chainsaws, a brand new gazebo, food, flowers, gift certificates, and much more. It’s not the same as having Townshend Auction Gallery’s extraordinary Kit Martin at the front of the auction tent, but it will keep us safe.

Grace Cottage hopes to raise $40,000 from this year’s Hospital Fair Day to purchase new technologically advanced Stryker hospital beds, important for the safety and comfort of patients and easier for nurses to adjust and move.

70th Hospital Fair Day T-shirts and hats will be on sale at Messenger Valley Pharmacy in Townshend or online. Sales and donations — which can be accessed by clicking here — will all support patient care at Grace Cottage.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital serves an average of 9,000 patients each year. Among its services, it offers primary care, a retail pharmacy, physical and occupational rehabilitation, inpatient hospital care, and 24-7-365 emergency medical services.