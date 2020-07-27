Chester Chatter: Ah, those trips to the dump
Ruthie Douglas | Jul 27, 2020 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
My Uncle Kenny had a butcher shop and small grocery in front of our house. The shop was closed on Mondays and my sister and I would hang out with him.
We really liked to go to the landfill dump, which at one time sat where the Blue Grass Hills Apartments now are near Lower Clinton Street in Springfield.
The family who owned the dump raised many pigs that also lived on the garbage. The pigs knew the sound of Uncle Kenny’s truck and knew as well that there would be some good eating when he arrived.
Marie and I enjoyed seeing the pigs even though they kind of scared us. Come fall weather the pigs were butchered and families who had signed up for one could pick up their meat. In today’s world, we probably would never have eaten a pig that grew up in dump.
Scene and heardHappy birthday to Mert Graham of Springfield.
Oh how I am enjoying talking on Zoom with my nephews in New Mexico and Texas. We have so much to share.
Ella Huyler, long time school nurse at Chester-Andover Elementary School, has died. She was 96. She and her husband Dick moved to Chester with their seven children from Connecticut. The family was involved in many boards and communities activities.
Wishing my great-granddaughter Hendrix Barboza a happy 10th birthday coming up Aug. 3.
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.