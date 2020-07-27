Whiting Library reopens Aug. 3 by appointment

The Whiting Library, 117 Main St, in Chester, will be reopening the library building to the public by appointment only beginning Monday, Aug. 3.

Patrons will be required to call in advance at 875-2277 to schedule a 25-minute appointment slot. Appointments will be available at 11 and 11:30 a.m. and noon and 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

One household group of up to four people can come into the library during an appointment to browse and check out books, use the public computers, photocopy, scan and print. The library asks that patrons refrain from sitting and reading, playing with toys or doing crafts. The basement level book sale and meeting room will remain closed.

Everyone entering the library will be required to wear a face mask. Single-use paper face masks will be available for those without a mask. For those not wanting to wear a mask, the library offers front porch pick up of materials and photocopy/print services. Staff will also be wearing masks and maintaining their physical distance. Hand sanitizer will also be available, and staff will wipe down high-touch surfaces between patrons.

For more details about the visiting the library, click here or call 875-2277.