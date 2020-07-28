Kinhaven faculty gives concert on Weston Green

N

early 100 Weston residents and neighbors were on hand this past Saturday for the return of live music to the Weston Village Green presented by the faculty of the Kinhaven Music School . The program included selections from Bach, Paganini, O’Connor, Dvorak, Mendelssohn and Perrault.

Artists included Deborah Buck on violin, who is also Kinhaven co-executive director and member of the violin faculty, Tomoko Fujita on cello and a member of Kinhaven faculty, with special guests and co directors of Taconic Music Inc. Joana Genova Rudiakov on violin and Ari Rudiakov on viola.

Everyone was respectful and compliant as precautions — including social distancing and masking — were rrequired and names were recorded should contact tracing becomes necessary.

Like many arts organizations, Kinhaven has canceled not only its usual summer concert series, but the entire summer program. The concert was organized by the Buck with the help of her co-director Anthony Mazzocchi, the Kinhaven board, Marisa Bolognese and Annie Aft.

Buck thanked the Weston community for its support in these challenging times. “We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to give back to the community that we love so much,” she said.

The enthusiastic audience made it clear that they have missed gathering for live performance, and the artists said that there is nothing that can replace the experience of playing in front of a live and appreciative audience. Kinhaven also thanks the Weston Ladies of the Green for the use of “their beautiful venue.”