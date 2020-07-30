Chester Planning Commission agenda for August 3

July 29: Gov. Scott mandates mask-wearing.
The Chester Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday August 3, 2020. Below is its agenda. A link to join the meeting will be posted on the Town of Chester’s website home page

1. Review minutes from the July 20, 2020 meeting
2. Citizens Comments
3. Old Business – Action Item list.
4. Finalize proposal for Stone Village zoning district page to be presented and set meeting date.
5. Discuss adopted Section 4.12 Subdivision Review Procedures in preparation for discussion of proposed subdivision regulation.
6. Set date for next meeting.

