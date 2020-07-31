Chester Select Board agenda for August 5

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at 6 p.m. on August 5, 2020. In person attendance is limited to 25 people and town officials ask you to please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via zoom. The link to join the meeting can be found on the Town of Chester website. Below is the agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the July 10, 2020 Special Selectboard Meeting; July 15, 2020 Selectboard Meeting; and July 23, 2020 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. COVID UPDATE

5. Request for Use of Green; Liberty Players

6. Request for Funds from Development Fund for marketing strategies

7. Speed Limit Reduction; Grafton Road, River Street, High Street, Depot Street and Andover Road

8. Picnic Tables on the Green; Update

9. Errors & Omissions

10. First Class Liquor License; Heritage Deli

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn