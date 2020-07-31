Londonderry Select Board agenda for Aug. 3

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 remotely, online using Zoom.

To access the meeting via the web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82433960771 or via telephone: (929) 205-6099 Meeting ID: 824 3396 0771.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of July 15, 2020 & July 20, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Listers – Errors & Omissions

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates; b. Entryway signage at Transfer Station

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates

10. Old Business: a. Discuss Town request for VTrans Safety Audit for VT Route 11; b. Review bids and award contract for heating oil delivery for Town facilities; c. Review bids and award contract for Town Garage connection to the Town Office generator

11. New Business: a. Discuss Selectboard Rules of Procedure; b. Discuss short stay visits to Londonderry during pandemic; c. Discuss community policing services; d. Executive Session – Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the public body is or may be a party, per 1 V.S.A. §313 (a)(1)(E)

12. Adjourn