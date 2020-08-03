August 3: Gov. Scott mandates mask-wearing.
TRSU schools move toward hybrid reopening on September 8.
Michigan man indicted for 2019 threat against GMUHS.
Total Covid 19 cases continue slow growth as Scott mandates masks.
A Complex Equation: Schools, Tech Center prepare for return of students.
Missing Springfield man found dead in Chester.
Londonderry woman dies in car crash.

Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 10

| Aug 03, 2020 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Proper social distancing will be practiced.  Or you can join by Zoom:  To join the meeting by Zoom click here ;  Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 or dial: 1-929-436-2866 Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the July 27th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Ordinances – discussion – animal & “junk”

6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm; B. Town-owned land – discussion

7. Highways/Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.