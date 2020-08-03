Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 10
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Proper social distancing will be practiced. Or you can join by Zoom: To join the meeting by Zoom click here ; Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 or dial: 1-929-436-2866 Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the July 27th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Ordinances – discussion – animal & “junk”
6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm; B. Town-owned land – discussion
7. Highways/Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
