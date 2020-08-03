To the editor: Windham Delegation condemns racist incidents

Dear Windham County residents,

The last few months of global pandemic, economic upheaval and civil unrest have many feeling uncertain and fearful of the future. The Windham County Delegation to the Vermont legislature is keenly aware of this, and we want to play a meaningful part in shaping a more just, fair and prosperous Vermont.

We support the efforts of all of the members of our community who engage in constructive dialogue, peaceful protest, and civil disobedience. Without public discourse and freedom of expression our society would not have the ability to grow and change in positive ways.

To that end, the Windham County Delegation would like to address the recent expressions of racist messaging and hate speech in our state highways throughout Windham County.

The Windham County Delegation condemns any effort to spread targeted messages of hate, designed to induce fear in valued members of our community. We offer support to all community members who have been affected by these actions and to the community at large during these turbulent times. And we want justice to prevail, for all of us.

Windham County legislators contact list with emails and phone numbers

Sen. Jeanette White. Jwhite@leg.state.vt.us. 802-387-4379;

Sen. Becca Balint. Bbalint@leg.state.vt.us. 802-365-1060;

Windham 1: Vernon, Guilford: Rep. Sara Coffey, Scoffey@leg.state.vt.us. 802-257-0288;

Windham 2-1: Brattleboro: Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, Ekornheiser@leg.state.vt.us. 802-246-1213;

Windham 2-2: Brattleboro: Rep. Mollie Burke, Mburke@leg.state.vt.us 802-734-3519;

Windham 2-3: Brattleboro: Rep. Tristan Toleno, Ttoleno@leg.state.vt.us 802-579-5511;

Windham 3: Athens-Brookline, Grafton, Rockingham, North Westminster, Windham: Rep. Carolyn Partridge, Cpartridge@leg.state.vt.us 802-874-4182, and Rep. Kelly Tully, Ktully@leg.state.vt.us 802-463-3896;

Windham 4: Dummerston, Putney, Westminster: Rep. Nader Hashim, Nhashim@leg.state.vt.us 802-490-5823, and Rep. Mike Mrowicki, Mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us 802-387-8787;

Windham 5: Marlboro, Newfane, Townshend: Rep. Emily Long, Elong@leg.state.vt.us. 802-365-7360;

Windham 6: Wilmington, Whitingham, Halifax: Rep. John Gannon, Jgannon@leg.state.vt.us. 802-490-4327;

Windham-Bennington-Windsor: Weston, Londonderry, Winhall, Jamaica, Stratton: Rep. Kelly Pajala, Kpajala@leg.state.vt.us 802-770-4987;

Windham-Bennington: Dover, Readsboro, Stamford, Searsburg, Somerset, Wardsboro: Rep. Laura Sibilia, Lsibilia@leg.state.vt.us 802-384-0233