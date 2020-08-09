William Rawson, 77, of Londonderry, sadly and unexpectedly passed away on June 17, 2020 in Congress, Arizona, where he and his wife Barb have lived for the last few years.

Bill was born July 19, 1942 to Faye and Marion Rawson of South Londonderry.

He worked for many years in Londonderry and surrounding areas for Richard Adams as a carpenter/cabinet maker.

Mr. Rawson and his wife Barb liked traveling across the country making friends, motorcycling, camping and enjoying time with family and friends.

Mr. Rawson leaves behind his wife Barb, daughter Karol Rawson of Milton and son Kenny Rawson of Sanford, Fla., along with two grandsons, Andrew and Ryan Blanchard of Londonderry, as well as four great grandchildren.

A final motorcycle ride for Bill will be gathering at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the parking lot of the Londonderry Village Market, formerly known as Clark’s IGA in Londonderry. His graveside funeral will be held at 11 a.m. that day at Rawsonville Cemetery, off Route 100 in Rawsonville. Please be prepared to wear a mask ans social distance.