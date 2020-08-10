Chester Chatter: Wash day, the longest day

By Ruthie Douglas

omemakers of the 1950s were apt to keep a routine for their household chores.

Monday meant wash day. The ringer washing machine was kept in the unheated back room, so come Saturday night Dad wheeled the machine into the house to warm up. As we kids got ready for school on Monday, Mom was already filling up the rinse tubs as well as the washing machine.

All over the kitchen floor were piles of clothing divided into whites and colors. We kids hurried to get the heck out of the house. Monday night supper was not so great because Mom was tired out from doing the laundry for five kids, a husband and herself.

The clothes were hung outside on the clothes line and if, by evening, they had not dried, they were left out till the next day.

Tuesday was for ironing and folding. It was the time before perma-press treatment so it was quite the job.

Mom always ironed Dad’s hankies and boxer shorts. But tough luck if any of our clothes needed washing any other day of the week besides Monday.

Scene and heard

y thoughts are with my friendon the death of his. Larry was the best man at Don and my wedding.

This past Wednesday evening, well over 100 folks enjoyed the music on the Svec Green in Proctorsville. My daughter Jeanie and I brought wine, cheese and crackers and thoroughly enjoyed the music of Gypsy Reel. Distancing and masks were in use.



Happy birthday to my grandson Alex Bolasky.

The flower of August is gladiolus. They are also know as the sword lily and represents integrity.

It is great to be outside and visiting yard sales once again. It’s also fine weather to ride a bike, toss a softball or just go for a walk.