Chester Planning Commission agenda for Aug. 17
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 11, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at the Gazebo at the Pinnacle on Lovers Lane Road. Attendees are instructed to bring their own seating. Face masks are also required. Below is its agenda.
- Review Aug. 3, 2020 minutes
- Citizen comments
- Discuss Stone Village District page as distributed.
- Discuss agenda and date for next meeting.
