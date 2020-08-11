August 12 Explainer: What is antigen testing?
TRSU sets midweek ‘remote learning day’ as it hones re-opening plan.
Weston board OKs homestead rate of $2.1879.
State expands biz recovery grants to some owners; hazard pay grants now available.
State reports 1st Covid death in 6 weeks; Scott expands retail capacity as mask mandate goes into effect.
New bench in Chester memorializes Suzy Forlie.

Chester Planning Commission agenda for Aug. 17

The Chester Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at the Gazebo at the Pinnacle on Lovers Lane Road. Attendees are instructed to bring their own seating. Face masks are also required. Below is its agenda.

 

  1. Review Aug. 3, 2020 minutes
  2. Citizen comments
  3. Discuss Stone Village District page as distributed.
  4. Discuss agenda and date for next meeting.
