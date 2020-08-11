Howard ‘Bud’ Ingalls, 84, of Springfield

H

oward F. “Bud” Ingalls, 84, a resident of North Springfield, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Springfield Health & Rehab in Springfield.

He was born March 23, 1936, in Hartford, Conn., the son of Floyd and Marjorie (Sturtevant) Ingalls. He was a graduate of Chester High School.

Mr. Ingalls was employed at Fellows Gear Shaper Co. in Springfield for more than 25 years and later retired as a custodian from Riverside School. After retiring, he took great pride as a caretaker of a private residence in Springfield where he continued to watch over the property until recently. Bud was an avid bowler and sports enthusiast who loved to watch his grandchildren compete as well as the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States visiting family.

Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene (Holley) Ingalls; two sons, Dennis Ingalls (Tyler, Alyssa, and Jason) of Aurora, Colo.; Jeffrey Ingalls and his wife Barbara of Weathersfield, and a daughter, Carmen Geshan and her husband Andrew (Patrick and Parker) of Oxford, Ohio. He was predeceased by four brothers, John, Richard, Kenneth and Paul Ingalls.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In view of Bud’s love of sports and children, donations in his memory may be made to: Springfield Parks and Recreation Attn: Bud Ingalls, Youth Scholarship Fund, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.