College News

The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.

Pippin Evarts of Landgrove. Evarts, the child of Jeremiah M. Evarts and Kara C. Evarts of Londonderry, is a 2016 graduate of Stratton Mountain School majoring in English.

Neil Thorley of Londonderry. Thorley, the child of Noel R. Thorley and Sonja D. Thorley of Londonderry, is a 2019 graduate of Phillips Academy, and is majoring in politics.

Vermont Technical College, located in Randolph Center, congratulates the following students who graduated after the Practical Nursing program in the spring 2020 semester:

April Lyman of Athens and

Ilana Newton of West Townshend.